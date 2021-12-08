How to Recover Lost or Deleted Files from Windows 11

Since the public release of Windows 11, multiple users have installed Windows 11 on their PC to experience the new features and functionalities. However, there is a common problem from which even the Windows 11 users haven’t remained untouched, i.e., Data Loss.

You may end up losing your crucial files, folders, documents, etc., at any moment due to several reasons such as accidental deletion, abrupt use of Shift + Del key, drive formatting, hard drive corruption, and more. Whenever data loss occurs, it may leave you troublesome. However, don’t worry at all! There are multiple effective ways to get back your files easily. In this post, we’re sharing the top 4 DIY methods to recover lost or deleted files from Windows 11. Read on to know more.

What Causes Data Loss?

Getting familiar with the possible causes of data loss is quite necessary to perform file recovery. Hence, we’ve listed the most common reasons that could cause data loss, including:

Accidental Deletion

Software Corruption

File System Corruption

Drive Formatting

Bad Sectors on Hard Drive

Blue Screen Errors

Power Failure, etc.

Now that you’re aware of the causes, you can proceed with the data recovery methods.

Methods to Recover Lost or Deleted Files from Windows 11

We’ve shared the most-recommended DIY methods to restore lost or deleted files from Windows 11.

Method 1: Recover files from Recycle Bin

When you accidentally delete your files from the Windows system using only the ‘Delete’ key, Recycle Bin is the first place where you must look for your files. Follow the given steps to do so:

Find Recycle Bin on your system Desktop and open it. Now, search the files you accidentally deleted. If you find the files in the Recycle Bin, select them, right-click on them and click Restore. The selected files will be returned to their original location.

Note: If you’ve lost a file by using the Shift + Del key or emptying the Recycle Bin, your files are lost permanently. You’d be able to recover them only if you have backup or a data recovery software.

Method 2: Use Windows Backup Utilities

If you have taken the backup with any of the following Windows built-in backup utilities, follow the steps to restore your data.

A. File History

This utility allows you to create copies of your system data. If you’ve kept this utility turned on before losing the files, you can easily restore the shift-deleted or lost files by following the given steps:

Connect an external storage media to your PC or laptop (from which you’ve lost data). Open Control Panel and navigate to System and Security. Now, either choose to open File History or click Restore your files with File History. The File History will show up on the screen with the time and date. Open backup and select the files you want to retrieve, and click ‘Restore to’. Choose the external storage media as the preferred location to store the recoverable files.

B. Backup and Restore (Windows 7)

Another Windows built-in backup utility allows you to create copies of your files and folders stored on your system. if you’ve taken the backup of your data using this utility, follow the given steps:

Connect an external storage media drive to your PC. Open Control Panel and click Backup & Restore (Windows 7). Next, choose either Restore my files or Restore all users’ files. NOTE: If you don’t have any previous backup, you won’t be able to recover your data. However, for future, we’d recommend you to set up the backup. Now, choose all the files you want to retrieve, click Browse for files or Browse for folder and click Next. Now, choose the external media drive to store the selected recoverable files and finally click Restore.

Method 3: Use Microsoft’s File Recovery Software

If you don’t have any backup and have lost or deleted files permanently, you can use Microsoft’s File Recovery software. It is command-line software that can help you recover lost or deleted data from your system and external storage drives. The software comes with three modes of operation, including Default, Segment, and Signature. You’ll need to run different commands and syntaxes to recover lost or deleted files.

You can use Default mode to recover recently deleted files from NTFS hard drives. Segment mode allows you to recover data lost due to deletion, drive formatting, and corruption from NTFS hard drives. However, with the Signature mode, you’ll be able to restore files from hard drives with FAT, exFAT, and Re File Systems.

Though there are a few limitations with this DIY software

It is a command-line utility that requires you to run multiple commands to choose the mode of operation and restore lost files from NTFS, FAT, ReFS, and other hard drives. Thus, making it a bit complicated for non-technical users.

Only Windows users with Windows 10 (version 2004) and above versions installed on their system can benefit from this software. Unfortunately, no support is available for previous Windows versions.

The data recovery results are also not very satisfactory. There is a chance that recovered data may be incomplete or corrupted.

Method 4: Use Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition

Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition is the best bet if you want to use a single solution to easily recover your lost or deleted files in all common data loss scenarios, including deletion, formatting, or corruption. It is a free DIY data recovery tool with a powerful scanning engine and customized data recovery features. The software can even recover data from BitLocker encrypted drives. So be it your favorite photo, video, or an official file/document, you can retrieve data in just a few steps.

Download and run Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition on your system. From the ‘Select What to Recover’ screen, choose ‘All Data’ or the type of data you want to retrieve and click Next to proceed. Now, choose the location or drive from where you lost the data in the first place and click Scan. The scanning process will begin. After the scanning process, you’ll see the files ready to recover on the screen. You can turn on their preview to be sure of the recovery results. Once satisfied, click Recover. Next, click Browse to choose a preferred data storage location. (Always choose a different drive partition or an external storage media drive to store the recoverable files and folders.) Finally, click Start-Saving to complete the file recovery process.

Note: With Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition, you can recover data up to 1 GB for absolutely free.

Conclusion

Data Loss is quite a common but serious problem that may occur at any moment and for any reason. However, data recovery is possible. You can follow the DIY methods discussed in this post, whether your file is lost due to accidental deletion or formatting, etc.

If the file is deleted from your system with just the ‘Del’ key, you can recover it from Recycle Bin. But, If you can’t find files in Recycle Bin or have shift-deleted the files, the files are deleted permanently. Also, in case of drive formatting or corruption, you’d lose access to your data. However, there is no need to be concerned.

You can connect an external drive to your PC and retrieve data easily if you have a backup. But, if you lose files permanently and lack the backup, reliable data recovery software such as Microsoft’s File Recovery tool or Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition can help you restore your files within a few minutes.