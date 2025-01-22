Pokémon GO Revenue Drops to $544M in 2024 – Lowest in Years, with US Players Leading Spending

Once a cultural phenomenon that took the world by storm, Pokémon GO is seeing its magic fade. After a meteoric rise between 2016 and 2021, the game’s revenue and downloads have steadily declined for three consecutive years.

According to data presented by Betideas.com, Pokémon GO player spending dropped to $544 million in 2024, the second-lowest figure in the game`s history.

Player Spending Lower than in the Launch Year

Gone are the days when Pokémon GO dominated the mobile gaming scene. Niantic’s first mobile gaming blockbuster has been losing ground for quite a while now, with its revenue and downloads plunging to the lowest level in years.

Pokémon GO player spending has been on a three-year decline due to the fading thrill about new games and features, which left players less eager to spend on the game. Many fans also felt burnt out by constant updates and event overload, further dampening their enthusiasm. At the same time, the rising competition from other games started pulling players and their wallets elsewhere.

After reaching an all-time high of $909.4 million in 2021, Pokémon GO player spending started falling significantly year after year, a trend that continued in 2024. Statista and AppMagic data shows that Pokémon GO fans spent $544 million on the game last year. Although more than half a billion dollars is quite impressive, that is 40% less than the revenue reported in 2021 and far from the revenue of the world’s top-grossing mobile games.

In fact, this figure placed 2024 as Pokémon GO`s second-worst year so far, trailing only behind 2017 when its revenue plummeted to $444 million due to controversy for the title contributing to accidents. Statistics also show that the game`s 2024 revenue is $5.8 million short of that reported in 2016, its launch year.

US Fans Now Top in Player Spending

The AppMagic data also showed that Pokémon GO’s player spending trends have shifted geographically. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was the biggest market, contributing nearly $387 million, $5 million more than North and Latin America. Players from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) brought another $141 million that year. However, after years of Asian dominance, US players took the lead.

Last year, players from the Americas spent $257 million on in-app purchases, or $54 million more than those from Asia and the Pacific, while the EMEA region contributed another $84 million. Also, with $544 million in annual spending, Pokémon GO is now fifteenth on the list of the top-grossing mobile games, trailing hits like Coin Master and Brawl Stars.