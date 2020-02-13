Das wars: Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) abgesagt

Das hätte man wohl doch nicht erwartet: Der Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) wurde komplett abgesagt. In den letzten Tagen und Wochen hatten allerdings bereits etliche Hersteller ihre Teilnahme zurückgezogen. Darunter waren beispielsweise Intel und Vivo. Zuletzt hatte noch HMD Global, welche derzeit Smartphones unter der Marke Nokia vertreiben, seine Präsenz abgesagt. Auch große Namen wie Sony, MediaTek und LG hatten unabhängig voneinander Pressemitteilungen herausgegeben und klargestellt, dass sie in diesem Jahr nicht an der wohl wichtigsten Mobilfunkmesse des Jahres teilnehmen würden.

Der MWC findet jedes Jahr in Spanien in Barcelona statt. Im Rahmen des Events ist es Tradition, dass viele renommierte Hersteller neue Geräte vorstellen. Warum die Messe nun 2020 ins Wasser fällt? Das liegt wohl für die meisten Leser nahe: Es ist die Angst vor dem Coronavirus. Gerade da viele der Aussteller aus China stammen, war die Befürchtung, dass die Messe zum Übertragungsherd werden könnte, enorm. Damit haben dann auch die meisten Hersteller ihre Absagen begründet.

Die GSMA stand also vor der schwierigen Entscheidung die Messe 2020 dennoch stattfinden zu lassen oder aber ebenfalls Vorsicht walten zu lassen. Am Ende entschloss man sich nun zur Absage. Auf der offiziellen Website der Messe prangt bereits folgende Nachricht an alle zuvor Interessierten:

„12 February 2020, Barcelona: Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.„

Quelle: Mobile World Congress