LG gram: Schlanke Notebooks für Privat- und Geschäftskunden ab Ende März 2021

LG hatte seine neuen Notebooks für die Reihe LG gram, die14Z90P, 16Z90P und 17Z90P, bereits auf der digitalen CES 2021 Anfang des Jahres vorgestellt. Diese leichten Notebooks sollen mit ihrem Design und der Portabilität punkten. Wie die Südkoreaner nun bestätigen, sind die neuen Laptops ab Ende März auch in Deutschland zu haben. Preislich geht es dabei ab 1.399 Euro los. Es erscheinen jedoch separate Versionen für Privat- und Geschäftskunden.
Jene werden sich durch die Farben unterscheiden: Die LG gram für Privatkunden erstrahlen in Silber, während die Versionen für Geschäftskunden Schwarz verwenden. Als Betriebssysteme dienen jeweils Windows 10 Home bzw. Windows 10 Pro. Das LG gram 14 kommt auf 14 Zoll Diagonale. Die LG gram 16 und 17 erreich jeweils 16 bzw. 17 Zoll. Das LG gram 16 habe laut dem Hersteller sogar einen Weltekord aufgestellt, denn es sei mit 1,19 kg laut Guinness World Records das leichteste 16-Zoll-Notebook der Welt.
Ebenfalls hervorgehoben wird von LG die Intel-Evo-Zertifizierung. Außerdem sollen die Notebooks dank Intel Core der elften Generation mit viel Leistung punkten. Man setzt jeweils auf 16:10-Displays mit schmalen Rahmen. In die Touchpads sind Fingerabdrucksensoren zur Entsperrung integriert. Das Keyboard hat mit 1,65 Millimeter mehr Hub als Vorgängermodelle. Für die LC-Displays nennt LG außerdem eine Abdeckung des DCI-P3-Farbraumes von 99 %. Alle weiteren, technischen Daten findet ihr unten in den Tabellen.
|LG gram 17
(17Z90P)
|LG gram 16
(16Z90P)
|LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
|Display-Größe
|17 Zoll
|16 Zoll
|14 Zoll
|Modelle
|17Z90P-G.AA59G/
17Z90P-G.AA76G/
17Z90P-G.AA79G
|16Z90P-G.AA76G/
16Z90P-G.AA79G
|14Z90P-G.AA79G
|Display-Typ
|WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|Seitenverhältnis
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|Gewicht
|1.350 g
|1.190 g
|999 g
|Maße
|380,2 x 260,1 x 17,8 mm
|355,9 x 243,4 x 16,8mm
|313,4 x 215,2 x 16,8mm
|Akku
|80 Wh
|80 Wh
|72 Wh
|Prozessor
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|Grafik
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Arbeitsspeicher
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|Festplatte
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|Farben
|Silber
|Silber
|Silber
|Tastatur
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Ein-/Ausgänge
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|Software
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG
|Preis
|€ 1.549/1.749/1.849
|€ 1.699/1.799
|€ 1.599
|LG gram 17
(17Z90P)
|LG gram 16
(16Z90P)
|LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
|Display-Größe
|17 Zoll
|16 Zoll
|14 Zoll
|Modelle
|17Z90P-G.AP55G/
17Z90P-G.AP78G
|16Z90P-G.AP55G
|14Z90P-G.AP55G
|Display-Typ
|WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
|Seitenverhältnis
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|Gewicht
|1.350 g
|1.190 g
|999 g
|Maße
|380,2 x 260,1 x 17,8 mm
|355,9 x 243,4 x 16,8mm
|313,4 x 215,2 x 16,8mm
|Akku
|80 Wh
|80 Wh
|72 Wh
|Prozessor
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
|Grafik
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
|Arbeitsspeicher
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
|Festplatte
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
|Farben
|Schwarz
|Schwarz
|Schwarz
|Tastatur
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
|Ein-/Ausgänge
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
|Software
|Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 10 Pro
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)
|Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)
|Preis
|€ 1.649/1.949
|€ 1.599
|€ 1.399
