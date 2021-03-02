LG gram: Schlanke Notebooks für Privat- und Geschäftskunden ab Ende März 2021

Modelle mit 14, 16 und 17 Zoll Diagonale

2. März 2021, 16:00 von
Schlagwörter:

LG hatte seine neuen Notebooks für die Reihe LG gram, die14Z90P, 16Z90P und 17Z90P, bereits auf der digitalen CES 2021 Anfang des Jahres vorgestellt. Diese leichten Notebooks sollen mit ihrem Design und der Portabilität punkten. Wie die Südkoreaner nun bestätigen, sind die neuen Laptops ab Ende März auch in Deutschland zu haben. Preislich geht es dabei ab 1.399 Euro los. Es erscheinen jedoch separate Versionen für Privat- und Geschäftskunden.

Anzeige

Jene werden sich durch die Farben unterscheiden: Die LG gram für Privatkunden erstrahlen in Silber, während die Versionen für Geschäftskunden Schwarz verwenden. Als Betriebssysteme dienen jeweils Windows 10 Home bzw. Windows 10 Pro. Das LG gram 14 kommt auf 14 Zoll Diagonale. Die LG gram 16 und 17 erreich jeweils 16 bzw. 17 Zoll. Das LG gram 16 habe laut dem Hersteller sogar einen Weltekord aufgestellt, denn es sei mit 1,19 kg laut Guinness World Records das leichteste 16-Zoll-Notebook der Welt.

LG gram 17Z90P Black

Ebenfalls hervorgehoben wird von LG die Intel-Evo-Zertifizierung. Außerdem sollen die Notebooks dank Intel Core der elften Generation mit viel Leistung punkten. Man setzt jeweils auf 16:10-Displays mit schmalen Rahmen. In die Touchpads sind Fingerabdrucksensoren zur Entsperrung integriert. Das Keyboard hat mit 1,65 Millimeter mehr Hub als Vorgängermodelle. Für die LC-Displays nennt LG außerdem eine Abdeckung des DCI-P3-Farbraumes von 99 %. Alle weiteren, technischen Daten findet ihr unten in den Tabellen.

Spezifikationen Consumer-Edition:
LG gram 17
(17Z90P)		 LG gram 16
(16Z90P)		 LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
Display-Größe 17 Zoll 16 Zoll 14 Zoll
Modelle 17Z90P-G.AA59G/
17Z90P-G.AA76G/
17Z90P-G.AA79G		 16Z90P-G.AA76G/
16Z90P-G.AA79G		 14Z90P-G.AA79G
Display-Typ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min. WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min. WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
Seitenverhältnis 16:10 16:10 16:10
Gewicht 1.350 g 1.190 g 999 g
Maße 380,2 x 260,1 x 17,8 mm 355,9 x 243,4 x 16,8mm 313,4 x 215,2 x 16,8mm
Akku 80 Wh 80 Wh 72 Wh
Prozessor 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U) 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U) 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
Grafik Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
Arbeitsspeicher 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)		 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)		 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
Festplatte M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)		 M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)		 M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
Farben Silber Silber Silber
Tastatur Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
Ein-/Ausgänge HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD		 HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD		 HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
Software Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Sonstiges Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG		 Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG		 Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG
Preis € 1.549/1.749/1.849 € 1.699/1.799 € 1.599
Spezifikationen Business-Edition:
LG gram 17
(17Z90P)		 LG gram 16
(16Z90P)		 LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
Display-Größe 17 Zoll 16 Zoll 14 Zoll
Modelle 17Z90P-G.AP55G/
17Z90P-G.AP78G		 16Z90P-G.AP55G 14Z90P-G.AP55G
Display-Typ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min. WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min. WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 % typ./95 % min.
Seitenverhältnis 16:10 16:10 16:10
Gewicht 1.350 g 1.190 g 999 g
Maße 380,2 x 260,1 x 17,8 mm 355,9 x 243,4 x 16,8mm 313,4 x 215,2 x 16,8mm
Akku 80 Wh 80 Wh 72 Wh
Prozessor 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U) 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U) 11th Gen. Intel Core Processor (Tiger Lake-U)
Grafik Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5), Intel UHD graphics (i3)
Arbeitsspeicher 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)		 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)		 16GB LPDDR4X
(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
Festplatte M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)		 M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)		 M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)
Farben Schwarz Schwarz Schwarz
Tastatur Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet Tastenhub 1,65 mm, hintergrundbeleuchtet
Ein-/Ausgänge HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD		 HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD		 HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US Type),
HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2),
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery,
Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), Micro-SD
Software Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro
Sonstiges Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)		 Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)		 Fingerabdrucksensor,
Erfüllung des US-Militärstandards 810G, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Virtoo by LG, RJ45 Ethernet (USB-C-Adapter)
Preis € 1.649/1.949 € 1.599 € 1.399

André Westphal

Redakteur

Mehr zum Thema

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Folgen:

Kategorien

Anzeige