Introducing the EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GM / 750 GM Power Supplies

Introducing the new EVGA SuperNOVA GM line. Available in 850W and 750W, these new power supplies are engineered to bring the power, prestige, and performance of EVGA’s award-winning power supplies into an SFX-Standard form factor.

Featuring 80 PLUS Gold certified efficiency, fully-modular cables, and 100% Japanese capacitors, the GM’s cast a long shadow over its competition.

Pint-sized, affordable, and packed with everything you need, the EVGA SuperNOVA GM power supplies make short work of tight spaces.

Fully Modular Design

Use only the cables you need, reducing cable clutter and improving air flow.

SFX To STX Bracket Adapter Included

The GM power supplies were designed to power systems built in the smallest of PC cases, but are equally capable of powering systems built in a standard ATX form factor.

Reliable 100% Japanese Capacitors

Get the most reliability and greatest performance with the use of the highest possible quality Japanese capacitors on the most critical system components.

A 92mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan With EVGA Auto ECO Mode

A high-quality fluid dynamic bearing fan gives the GM Series excellent reliability and thermal performance. EVGA Auto ECO mode ensures the power supply stays completely silent during low to medium loads. The fan does not spin until necessary, allowing for completely silent operation!

FEATURES