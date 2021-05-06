Introducing the EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GM / 750 GM Power Supplies

Introducing the new EVGA SuperNOVA GM line. Available in 850W and 750W, these new power supplies are engineered to bring the power, prestige, and performance of EVGA’s award-winning power supplies into an SFX-Standard form factor.
Featuring 80 PLUS Gold certified efficiency, fully-modular cables, and 100% Japanese capacitors, the GM’s cast a long shadow over its competition.
Pint-sized, affordable, and packed with everything you need, the EVGA SuperNOVA GM power supplies make short work of tight spaces.
Fully Modular Design
Use only the cables you need, reducing cable clutter and improving air flow.
SFX To STX Bracket Adapter Included
The GM power supplies were designed to power systems built in the smallest of PC cases, but are equally capable of powering systems built in a standard ATX form factor.
Reliable 100% Japanese Capacitors
Get the most reliability and greatest performance with the use of the highest possible quality Japanese capacitors on the most critical system components.
A 92mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan With EVGA Auto ECO Mode
A high-quality fluid dynamic bearing fan gives the GM Series excellent reliability and thermal performance. EVGA Auto ECO mode ensures the power supply stays completely silent during low to medium loads. The fan does not spin until necessary, allowing for completely silent operation!
FEATURES
- Gold-Rated Efficiency
80 Plus certification ensures your power supply isn’t wasting power and turning it into excess heat. Under typical load, this power supply is 90% efficient or higher.
- Tight Voltage Regulation (<2%) A Single +12V rail offers the best power output, rail stability and compatibility with the latest hardware. EVGA SuperNova GM power supplies provide up to 70.8A on a single rail!
- Full Suite of Protections
This PSU will cover your circuits with complete protection: OCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, SCP, and UVP.
- DC To DC Converter
Voltage step-down for rock-solid power, stability, and minimal signal noise (for 3.3V and 5V).
- SFX-Standard Form Factor
The GM power supplies will fit all SFX-Standard form factor cases. With the included ATX adapter, these power supplies also support ATX case form factors.
- EVGA 10 Year Global Limited Warranty
World leading warranty and support for 10 Years.
