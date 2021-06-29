Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus: Neuer Flaggschiff-Chip für mobile Endgeräte

Qualcomm hat einen neuen Premium-Chip für mobile Endgeräte vorgestellt: den Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G. Der Name deutet es ja schon an: Dieses SoC ist im Grunde nur eine kleine Evolution des Snapdragon 888. Das „Plus“ steht unter anderem für einen erhöhten Maximaltakt des Prime-Kerns Kryo 680, der nun bis zu 3 GHz erreicht. Beim regulären Snapdragon 888 sind es nur maximal 2,84 GHz.
Smartphone-Flaggschiffe mit dem Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus sind ebenfalls bereits geplant. Der Hersteller nannte als Partner offiziell bereits Asus, Honor, Motorola, vivo und Xiaomi. Honor will etwa seine kommenden Magic 3 mit dem Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ ausstatten. Man rechnet ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2021 mit neuen Smartphones, die auf den neuen Chip setzen. Qualcomm bescheinigt dem SoC zudem Vorteile durch die sechste Generation der Qualcomm AI Engine mit bis zu 32 TOPS KI-Leistung. Jene solle eine Performance-Steigerung über 20 % erreicht haben.
Ansonsten gleichen die Daten des Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ denen des Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 wie ein Ei dem anderen. Im Wesentlichen buetet der neue Chip also eine verbesserte KI-Performance und einen höheren Maximaltakt. Unten sind die restlichen Eckdaten zu finden.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+: Das sind die Spezifikationen
- Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU
- Architecture based on Arm Cortex-X1
- Upgraded Kryo CPU with speeds up to 3.0 GHz
- 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor
- 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a dedicated lower-power always-on AI processor
- 32 TOPS
- Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP enables triple concurrent capture with parallel processing at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second
- Three 28 MP photos or three 4K HDR videos at once
- Capture 120FPS burst photo at 12MP
- 4K HDR with computational HDR video capture
- Capture clearly in near darkness with low light architecture
- AI-based auto-focus and auto-exposure
- Full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming (Variable Rate Shading, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, Updatable drivers)
- Natural Language Processing
- FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System brings Wi-Fi 6 & 6E (Up to 3.6 Gbps)
- Reimagined Bluetooth audio
- Compatible with both standalone and non-standalone modes
- CAI Compliant Camera
- Qualcomm Hypervisor Execution Environment: run multiple OSes simultaneously and securely
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 5
- Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (WSA8835) engineered to deliver 7.3W output power
- Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning
- CPU Clock Speed: Up to 3 GHz
- CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU
- CPU Architecture: 64-bit
- Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine
- AIE GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU
- AIE CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU
- Hexagon Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor; 2nd gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub, Large shared AI memory, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
- Modem Name: Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System
- Peak Download Speed: 7.5 Gbps
- Multi SIM: Global 5G Multi-SIM
- Peak Upload Speed: 3 Gbps
- Performance Enhancement Technologies: Qualcomm Smart Transmit, Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave
- 5G Spectrum: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), mmWave, sub-6 GHz
- 5G mmWave specs: 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO
- 5G sub-6 GHz specs: 200 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO
- Cellular Technology: 5G NR, HSPA, WCDMA, LTE including CBRS support, TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE
- 5G Downlink speed: Up to 7.5 Gbps
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900
- Standards: Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n
- Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 technology features: MU-MIMO (Uplink and Downlink), Dual-band simultaneous (DBS) (ready), OFDMA (Uplink and Downlink), 160 MHz channel support, WPA3 security support, 6 GHz operation (Wi-Fi 6E), 4K QAM, 8×8 sounding
- Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
- Bluetooth Connection Topologies: LE Audio Features, Snapdragon Sound technology suite
- Bluetooth Specification Version: Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Dual frequency GNSS, NavIC, NavIC enabled, GPS, GNSS, QZSS, SBAS
- USB Version: USB 3.1, USB-C
- Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra 580 image signal processor, Triple 14-bit CV-ISPs, Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP)
- Triple Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 28 MP
- Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64 MP
- Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 84 MP
- Single Camera: Up to 200 MP
- Camera Features: 10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture, Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Real-time object classification, Low light photography architecture
- Slow Motion Video Capture: 720p @ 960 FPS
- Video Capture Formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HEVC
- Video Capture Features: 4K HDR with Computational HDR video capture, 8K video capture at 30fps, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture
- Codec Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9
- Video Software: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture
- Max On-Device Display: 4K @ 60 Hz, QHD+ @ 144 Hz
- Max External Display: 4K @ 60 Hz
- HDR: HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10
- Color Depth: Up to 10-bit
- Color Gamut: Rec2020
- Audio: Qualcomm Aqstic technology: Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec up to Qualcomm WCD9385, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier up to Qualcomm WSA8835, Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology
- Qualcomm aptX audio playback support: Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
- GPU Name: Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU
- GPU Video Playback: Volumetric VR video playback, 8K 360 VR video playback
- API Support: OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, DirectX 12, OpenGL ES 3.2
- Fingerprint Sensor: Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max
- Secure Processing Unit: Biometric Authentication (Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face)
- Process Node and Technology: 5 nm
Quelle: Pressemitteilung
