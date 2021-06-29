Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus: Neuer Flaggschiff-Chip für mobile Endgeräte

Qualcomm hat einen neuen Premium-Chip für mobile Endgeräte vorgestellt: den Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G. Der Name deutet es ja schon an: Dieses SoC ist im Grunde nur eine kleine Evolution des Snapdragon 888. Das „Plus“ steht unter anderem für einen erhöhten Maximaltakt des Prime-Kerns Kryo 680, der nun bis zu 3 GHz erreicht. Beim regulären Snapdragon 888 sind es nur maximal 2,84 GHz.

Smartphone-Flaggschiffe mit dem Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus sind ebenfalls bereits geplant. Der Hersteller nannte als Partner offiziell bereits Asus, Honor, Motorola, vivo und Xiaomi. Honor will etwa seine kommenden Magic 3 mit dem Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ ausstatten. Man rechnet ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2021 mit neuen Smartphones, die auf den neuen Chip setzen. Qualcomm bescheinigt dem SoC zudem Vorteile durch die sechste Generation der Qualcomm AI Engine mit bis zu 32 TOPS KI-Leistung. Jene solle eine Performance-Steigerung über 20 % erreicht haben.

Ansonsten gleichen die Daten des Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ denen des Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 wie ein Ei dem anderen. Im Wesentlichen buetet der neue Chip also eine verbesserte KI-Performance und einen höheren Maximaltakt. Unten sind die restlichen Eckdaten zu finden.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+: Das sind die Spezifikationen

Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Architecture based on Arm Cortex-X1

Upgraded Kryo CPU with speeds up to 3.0 GHz

6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor

2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a dedicated lower-power always-on AI processor

32 TOPS

Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP enables triple concurrent capture with parallel processing at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second

Three 28 MP photos or three 4K HDR videos at once

Capture 120FPS burst photo at 12MP

4K HDR with computational HDR video capture

Capture clearly in near darkness with low light architecture

AI-based auto-focus and auto-exposure

Full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming (Variable Rate Shading, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, Updatable drivers)

Natural Language Processing

FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System brings Wi-Fi 6 & 6E (Up to 3.6 Gbps)

Reimagined Bluetooth audio

Compatible with both standalone and non-standalone modes

CAI Compliant Camera

Qualcomm Hypervisor Execution Environment: run multiple OSes simultaneously and securely

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5

Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (WSA8835) engineered to deliver 7.3W output power

Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning

CPU Clock Speed: Up to 3 GHz

CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU

CPU Architecture: 64-bit

Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine

AIE GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

AIE CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU

Hexagon Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor; 2nd gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub, Large shared AI memory, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

Modem Name: Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System

Peak Download Speed: 7.5 Gbps

Multi SIM: Global 5G Multi-SIM

Peak Upload Speed: 3 Gbps

Performance Enhancement Technologies: Qualcomm Smart Transmit, Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave

5G Spectrum: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), mmWave, sub-6 GHz

5G mmWave specs: 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

5G sub-6 GHz specs: 200 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO

Cellular Technology: 5G NR, HSPA, WCDMA, LTE including CBRS support, TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE

5G Downlink speed: Up to 7.5 Gbps

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900

Standards: Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 technology features: MU-MIMO (Uplink and Downlink), Dual-band simultaneous (DBS) (ready), OFDMA (Uplink and Downlink), 160 MHz channel support, WPA3 security support, 6 GHz operation (Wi-Fi 6E), 4K QAM, 8×8 sounding

Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

Bluetooth Connection Topologies: LE Audio Features, Snapdragon Sound technology suite

Bluetooth Specification Version: Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Dual frequency GNSS, NavIC, NavIC enabled, GPS, GNSS, QZSS, SBAS

USB Version: USB 3.1, USB-C

Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra 580 image signal processor, Triple 14-bit CV-ISPs, Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP)

Triple Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 28 MP

Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64 MP

Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 84 MP

Single Camera: Up to 200 MP

Camera Features: 10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture, Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Real-time object classification, Low light photography architecture

Slow Motion Video Capture: 720p @ 960 FPS

Video Capture Formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HEVC

Video Capture Features: 4K HDR with Computational HDR video capture, 8K video capture at 30fps, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture

Codec Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9

Video Software: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture

Max On-Device Display: 4K @ 60 Hz, QHD+ @ 144 Hz

Max External Display: 4K @ 60 Hz

HDR: HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10

Color Depth: Up to 10-bit

Color Gamut: Rec2020

Audio: Qualcomm Aqstic technology: Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec up to Qualcomm WCD9385, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier up to Qualcomm WSA8835, Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology

Qualcomm aptX audio playback support: Qualcomm aptX Adaptive

GPU Name: Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

GPU Video Playback: Volumetric VR video playback, 8K 360 VR video playback

API Support: OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, DirectX 12, OpenGL ES 3.2

Fingerprint Sensor: Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max

Secure Processing Unit: Biometric Authentication (Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face)

Process Node and Technology: 5 nm

Quelle: Pressemitteilung