AMD stellt FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 offiziell vor: Erreicht auch die Xbox Series X|S

FSR 2.0

Quality Mode Description Scale factor Input

resolution Output

resolution

Quality “Quality” mode provides similar or better than native image quality with a projected significant performance gain. 1.5x per dimension (2.25x area scale)

(67% screen resolution) 1280 x 720

1706 x 960

2293 x 960

2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160

Balanced “Balanced” mode offers an ideal compromise between image quality and projected performance gains. 1.7x per dimension (2.89x area scale)

(59% screen resolution) 1129 x 635

1506 x 847

2024 x 847

2259 x 1270 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160