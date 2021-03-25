Redmi Note 10 und Note 10 Pro: Start und Preise für Deutschland enthüllt

Xiaomi hatte seine neuen Smartphones der Reihe Redmi Note 10 bereits am 4. März 2021 vorgestellt. International umfasst die Modellreihe die Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 5G und das Note 10S. Für Deutschland hat Xiaomi heute nun zunächst nur die beiden Redmi Note 10 und Redmi Note 10 Pro bestätigt. Beide Smartphones sind direkt ab heute im Fachhandel sowie über die offizielle Website des Herstellers zu haben.
Die technischen Daten aller vier Smartphones der Serie Redmi Note 10 findet ihr unten. Solltet ihr nun Interesse daran haben, das Redmi Note 10 oder das Redmi Note 10 Pro in Deutschland zu kaufen, dann fallen folgende Preise an:
- Redmi Note 10 mit 4 GByte RAM und 128 GByte Speicherplatz – 199,90 Euro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro mit 6 GByte RAM und 64 GByte Speicherplatz – 279,90 Euro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro mit 6 GByte RAM und 128 GByte Speicherplatz – 299,90 Euro
|Redmi Note 10S
|Redmi Note 10
|Redmi Note 10 5G
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|Display
|• 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay
– Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1
– Color gamut: DCI-P3
– Brightness: 450 nits (typ), HBM 700 nits (typ),
1100 nits peak brightness (typ)
– Resolution: 2400 x 1080
– Reading mode 3.0
– Sunlight display 2.0
– Low blue light certified by SGS
• Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front
|• 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay
– Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1
– Color gamut: DCI-P3
– Brightness: 450 nits (typ), HBM 700 nits (typ),
1100 nits peak brightness (typ)
– Resolution: 2400 x 1080
– Reading mode 3.0
– Sunlight display 2.0
– Low blue light certified by SGS
• Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front
|• 90 Hz AdaptiveSync 6.5” DotDisplay
– AdaptiveSync display:
30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz
– Contrast ratio: 1500:1
– Brightness: 400 nits (typ), HBM 500 nits (typ)
– Resolution: 2400 x 1080
– Reading mode 3.0
– Sunlight display
• Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front
|120Hz AMOLED 6.67” DotDisplay
– Refresh rate: 120Hz
– Sampling rate: up to 240Hz
– Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1
– Color gamut: DCI-P3
– Brightness: 450 nits (typ), HBM 700 nits (typ),
1200 nits peak brightness (typ)
– HDR10 certification
– Reading mode 3.0
– Sunlight display 2.0
– SGS Eye Care Display Certification
• Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front
|Betriebssystem
|MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|MIUI 12 based on Android 11
|MIUI 12 based on Android 11
|MIUI 12 based on Android 11
|SoC
|• MediaTek Helio G95
– Octa-core CPU, up to 2.05GHz
– Arm Mail-G76 MC4 GPU
|• Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
– Qualcomm Kryo 460, Octa-core CPU,
up to 2.2GHz
– Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU
|• MediaTek Dimensity 700
– Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz
– 7nm manufacturing process
– Arm Mail-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 950MHz
|• Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
– Qualcomm Kryo 470, Octa-core CPU,
up to 2.3GHz
– 8nm manufacturing process
– Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU
|RAM / Speicherplatz
|• 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB
– LPDDR4X RAM
– UFS 2.2 storage
|4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB
– LPDDR4X RAM
– UFS 2.2 storage
|– 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB
– LPDDR4X RAM
– UFS 2.2 storage
|• 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB
– LPDDR4X RAM
– UFS 2.2 storage
|Hauptkamera
|64MP quad camera
• 64MP wide-angle camera
– 1/1.97” sensor size, 0.7um
– ƒ/1.79, 6P lens
• 8MP ultra-wide camera
– 118° FOV
– ƒ/2.2
• 2MP macro camera
– ƒ/2.4
• 2MP depth sensor
– ƒ/2.4
|48MP quad camera
• 48MP wide-angle camera
– 1/2” sensor size, 0.8um
– ƒ/1.79, 6P lens
• 8MP ultra-wide camera
– 118° FOV
– ƒ/2.2
• 2MP macro camera
– ƒ/2.4
• 2MP depth sensor
– ƒ/2.4
|48MP triple camera
• 48MP wide-angle camera
– 1/2” sensor size, 0.8um
– f/1.79
– 6P lens
• 2MP macro camera
– f/2.4
• 2MP depth sensor
– f/2.4
|108MP quad camera
• 108MP wide-angle camera
– 1/1.52” sensor size, 2.1um 9-in-1 Super Pixel
– ƒ/1.9
– 6P lens
• 8MP ultra-wide camera
– 118° FOV
– ƒ/2.2
• 5MP telemacro camera
– ƒ/2.4
– AF
• 2MP depth sensor
– ƒ/2.4
|Frontkamera
|13MP front camera
• ƒ/2.45
|13MP front camera
• ƒ/2.45
|8MP front camera
• f/2.0
|16MP front camera
• ƒ/2.45
|Akku
|5000mAh (typ) battery
33W fast charging
|5000mAh (typ) battery
33W fast charging
|5000mAh (typ) battery
18W fast charging
|5020mAh (typ) battery
33W fast charging
|Schnittstellen
|• Dual SIM
• Bands:
– LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
– LTE TDD: B38/40/41(2535-2655 MHz)
– WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8
– GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
• Multi-functional NFC
• IR blaster
• USB Type-C
Security
• Arc side fingerprint sensor
• AI face unlock
• Dual speakers
• 3.5mm headphone jack
• Hi-Res Audio certification
|• Dual SIM
• Bands:
– LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
– LTE TDD: B38/40/41(MHz 2535-2655)
– WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8
– GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
• IR blaster
• USB Type-C
Security
• Arc side fingerprint sensor
• AI face unlock
• Dual speakers
• 3.5mm headphone jack
• Hi-Res Audio certification
|• Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby
• Bands:
– 5G: SA: n1/n3/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/
n66/n77/n78
– 5G: NSA: n1/n3/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/
n41/n66/n77/n78
– 4G: LTE FDD:
B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66
– 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41
– 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
– 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
• IR blaster
• Multi-functional NFC
• USB Type-C
Security
• Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
• AI face unlock
|• Dual SIM
• Bands:
– LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32
– LTE TDD: B38/40/41(MHz 2535-2655)
– WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8
– GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
• Multi-functional NFC
• IR blaster
• USB Type-C
Security
• Arc side fingerprint sensor
• AI face unlock
• Dual speakers
• 3.5mm headphone jack
• Hi-Res Audio certification
|Besonderheiten
|IP53 Splash-proof tested
|IP53 Splash-proof tested
|/
|IP53 Splash-proof tested
|Maße & Gewicht
|Dimensions: 160.46mm × 74.5mm × 8.29mm
• Weight: 178.8g
|Dimensions: 160.46mm × 74.5mm × 8.29mm
• Weight: 178.8g
|Dimensions: 161.81mm × 75.34mm × 8.92mm
• Weight: 190g
|Dimensions: 164mm × 76.5mm × 8.1mm
• Weight: 193g
|Farben
|Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, Pebble White
|Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
|Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray,
Nighttime Blue, Aurora Green
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue,
Gradient Bronze
